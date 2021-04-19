Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $5.93 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 28.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 40.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,698,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,621 shares of company stock worth $3,524,022. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $446.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.22 and a twelve month high of $449.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $385.36 and its 200 day moving average is $354.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

