Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $6.57 Million Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,219,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,454,000 after acquiring an additional 48,683 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 803,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,313,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after buying an additional 50,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,454,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.88.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $135.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $141.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.45 and its 200-day moving average is $125.52.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

