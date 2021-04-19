Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,349 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.51.

Shares of KEY opened at $20.68 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

