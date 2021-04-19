Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 159,174 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 82.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 159,174 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after buying an additional 534,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,493,000 after purchasing an additional 295,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $242,562,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,765,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

NYSE VLO opened at $72.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2,415.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average is $59.07. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.