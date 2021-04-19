Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,956 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23,362.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 90,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 90,179 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 132,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $26.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

