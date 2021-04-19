GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Director Buys $66,696.00 in Stock

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Director Darla D. Moore acquired 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $66,696.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN JOB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.58. 5,718,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,793. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. GEE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.20. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 80.50% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $34.64 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOB. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GEE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GEE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GEE Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

