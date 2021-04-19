Gemini Dollar One Day Trading Volume Hits $11.14 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $124.93 million and approximately $11.14 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 126,617,825 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

