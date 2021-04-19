Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,145 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 1.3% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $89.02 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

