Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,608,000 after purchasing an additional 312,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after buying an additional 2,800,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,011,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,144,000 after buying an additional 199,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hormel Foods news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HRL stock opened at $46.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.92.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

