Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,370,000 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the March 15th total of 16,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

GEVO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 409,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,627,781. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.56. Gevo has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. Research analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 534.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Gevo by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gevo by 22,098.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,776 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Noble Financial upped their price objective on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

