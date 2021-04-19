Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,370,000 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the March 15th total of 16,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
GEVO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 409,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,627,781. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.56. Gevo has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $15.57.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. Research analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Noble Financial upped their price objective on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.
Gevo Company Profile
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.
