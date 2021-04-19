GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 1,286.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,766 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $100,862,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,036,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $15,849,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,005,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 16,224.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 326,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL stock opened at $32.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

GFL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

