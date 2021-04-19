Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Gap Up to $9.89

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.89, but opened at $10.19. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 6,371 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.49 million, a PE ratio of -141.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.63 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after buying an additional 919,062 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,056,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 248,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 96,543 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 239,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 67,847 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.