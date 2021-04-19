Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Gap Up to $9.89

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.89, but opened at $10.19. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 6,371 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.49 million, a PE ratio of -141.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.63 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after buying an additional 919,062 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,056,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 248,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 96,543 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 239,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 67,847 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit