Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GLT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 214,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,909. Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $764.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $235.28 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 55.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Glatfelter in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter valued at $759,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

