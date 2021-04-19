Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 1,137 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

