Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 1,339 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $5,575,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Argus upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.