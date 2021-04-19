Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

TAN stock opened at $85.49 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $125.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.07.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

