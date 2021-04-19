Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 118.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Ontrak were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTRK. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of OTRK stock opened at $31.78 on Monday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $562.19 million, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ontrak Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

