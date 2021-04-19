Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $121,000 in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIGR. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 20,166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 1,393,909 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,089,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TIGR shares. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. CICC Research started coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

TIGR opened at $19.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.55 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.71%.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

