Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 207 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PHG opened at $60.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $1.0331 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

