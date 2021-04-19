Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 87.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,301,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 417,943 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HUSV opened at $31.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $31.28.

