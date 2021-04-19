Global Social Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $5.26 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and $168,203.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Global Social Chain

GSC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

