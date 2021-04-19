Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Position Boosted by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Globant were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the third quarter valued at $478,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Globant by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.89.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $226.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 179.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.84 and its 200-day moving average is $204.03. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $95.15 and a 52 week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

