Gold Poker Reaches Market Cap of $19,073.88 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $19,073.88 and $758.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 51.7% against the dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00060781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00274516 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004298 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00024396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,155.89 or 1.00516349 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.94 or 0.00907447 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.20 or 0.00610879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

