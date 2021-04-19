Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Down 29.6% in March

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 16,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $67,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,810,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,356. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $33,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,810,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,295 shares of company stock valued at $160,156. Company insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTIM traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,869. The company has a market cap of $57.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.22. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

