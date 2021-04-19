GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,106,000 after purchasing an additional 773,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $156.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.93 and a 52-week high of $157.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

