GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 259.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07. The firm has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.