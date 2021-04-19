GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after buying an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,508,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

ATVI stock opened at $96.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

