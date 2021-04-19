Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €25.80 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand City Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.88 ($28.09).

GYC stock opened at €22.64 ($26.64) on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €21.32 and its 200 day moving average is €20.73.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

