Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Construction in a report released on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $948.16 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Granite Construction stock opened at $39.60 on Monday. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $41.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $1,950,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,366,000 after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth $14,610,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

