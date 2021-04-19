GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Director Sells $395,151.90 in Stock

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $47.10 on Monday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.19 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 234,045 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

