Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

OMAB stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,387,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 39,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

