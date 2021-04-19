Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Shares of GBOOY opened at $30.64 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.