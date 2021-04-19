Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of GBOOY opened at $30.64 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

