G&S Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

NYSE:EMR opened at $92.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

