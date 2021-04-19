G&S Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

NYSE:EMR opened at $92.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit