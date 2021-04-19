Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $495.12 Million

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to announce $495.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guess”s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $495.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $495.00 million. Guess’ posted sales of $260.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $822,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Guess’ by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guess’ stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $27.31. 16,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess’ (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Guess` (NYSE:GES)

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit