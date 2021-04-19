Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $495.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to announce $495.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guess”s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $495.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $495.00 million. Guess’ posted sales of $260.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $822,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Guess’ by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guess’ stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $27.31. 16,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

