Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Short Interest Update

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of HLG stock opened at $52.95 on Monday. Hailiang Education Group has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $67.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hailiang Education Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 9 affiliated schools; and 28 managed schools. It also offers management consulting, educational training and logistic, overseas study consulting, hotel management, study trip, transportation, branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property management services, as well as after-school enrichment program.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.