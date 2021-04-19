Hall Laurie J Trustee Raises Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Rogers were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $259,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,056.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $1,693,250. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $201.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.34 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.32. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $202.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

