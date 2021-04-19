Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

HLNE stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.69. 79,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $97.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.63.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,262,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.