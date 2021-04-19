Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.22. 10,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,243. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $95.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.97.

