Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,082,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,756,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,195,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Synopsys by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,968,000 after buying an additional 245,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

SNPS stock traded down $11.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.61. The company had a trading volume of 25,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,435. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.86 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.29 and a 200 day moving average of $243.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.