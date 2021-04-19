Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Invests $806,000 in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 40.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 139.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours during the third quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CC traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

CC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

