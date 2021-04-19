Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,944 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 49.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,464,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,652,000 after purchasing an additional 229,868 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after purchasing an additional 501,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

Shares of TT stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,549. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $172.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.