Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,147 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 0.6% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $133.22. 176,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,255,981. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

