Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,230 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.50. The company had a trading volume of 37,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.97 and a 200-day moving average of $228.02. The company has a market capitalization of $171.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $151.37 and a 12-month high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.33.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

