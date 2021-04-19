Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,701. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

