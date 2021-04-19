Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.88 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,071 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.2% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.35.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.66. 180,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,313,862. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.00. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $139.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

