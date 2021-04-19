Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

NYSE SU traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.77. 205,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,779,017. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.1642 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

