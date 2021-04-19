Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.89. 1,451,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,217,408. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $116.48 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

