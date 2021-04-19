HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Stake Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HONE. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

HONE stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $789.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $69.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

