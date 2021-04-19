HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.05

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 1407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HONE shares. DA Davidson raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $69.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.