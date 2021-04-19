HARD Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $98.68 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $98.68 million and $10.41 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00002898 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00063988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.70 or 0.00281862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004403 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00026032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.39 or 0.00686036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,668.72 or 1.00136139 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.49 or 0.00875097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

